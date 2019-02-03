Pro MMA fighter with 3 pending murder charges escapes from prisoner transport vehicle in Texas

Texas authorities launched a dragnet Sunday after a prisoner who has three pending murder charges and who is a professional MMA fighter known as "Spiderman" escaped from a transport vehicle.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department said in a series of posts on Twitter that 44-year-old Cedric Joseph Marks escaped from a "private prisoner transport" on Loop 336 West in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston.

The 44-year-old is considered "extremely dangerous," the sheriff's office said.

The transport vehicle carrying Marks stopped for food when he escaped, Scott Spencer, a lieutenant with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said on Twitter.

Marks was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and restraints, FOX26 reported. According to deputies, Marks isn't wearing a shirt. The shirt was found by law enforcement after he fled.

The search for Marks drew a massive law enforcement presence north of Houston, with part of Interstate 45 being shut down during the manhunt.

Authorities have been interested in Marks after his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin were reported missing last month, KHOU reported. The two were last seen alive on Jan. 4 before their bodies were found in Clearview, Okla., on Jan. 15.

Marks, who has not been charged in their deaths, was jailed in Michigan awaiting extradition for allegedly breaking into Scott's home back in August, according to the television station.

The 44-year-old was released from the Kent County Jail in Michigan on Thursday and picked up by U.S. Prisoner Transportation Services to be extradited to Texas, Kent County Jail officials told KHOU.

Marks, who fought under the name “Spiderman,” began teaching mixed martial arts in Killeen, Texas, in 2017, FOX44 News reported.

Mixed martial arts website Sherdog says the 44 years old, stands 5-foot-11-inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He has 31 wins and 27 losses, according to the website.

His last professional fight was March 10, 2018, according to Sherdog. Anyone who spots Marks is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.