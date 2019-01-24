Private electrical system caused deadly 2017 California wildfire, authorities say

A private electrical system -- not equipment owned by embattled utility PG&E -- caused a 2017 wildfire in Northern California wine country that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people, state investigators said Thursday.

The Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 5,600 structures over more than 57 square miles in Sonoma and Napa counties, was one of more than 170 that torched the state in October 2017. It was the most destructive wildfire in California's history before the Camp Fire, which destroyed more than 239 sqaure miles, nearly 19,000 buildings and killed 86 people this past November.

California's firefighting agency officially ascribed the fire to "an unknown event affecting privately owned conductor or equipment." Some details about the property, including its owner and address, were blacked out in the report.

The cause came as a relief to PG&E, which plans to file for bankruptcy protection next week, citing billions of dollars in potential damages and lawsuits it faces from other deadly wildfires for which it has been determined to be at fault.

One witness reported seeing a transformer explode. Another reported seeing the fire approach a PG& E power pole.

One witness, Charlie Brown Jr. of Calistoga, said the electrical wiring leading from the property where investigators concluded the fire started had not been used in years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.