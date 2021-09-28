Charter jet with over 100 American evacuees departs Kabul

A private charter jet is bringing over 100 Americans and green card holders, as well nine Special Immigrant Visa holders, back to the United States after they were left in Afghanistan.

"Groups of veterans and concerned Americans have come together utilizing their expertise gained from years of service to ensure that those Americans in need are not left behind," Mark Geist, of The Shadow Warriors Project, told Fox News of the multi-group effort to bring the Americans home. The Shadow Warriors Project assisted Project Dynamo and the Human First Coalition.

Among the people who were evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday were 59 children under the age of 18, and 16 kids under the age of three. Geist could not provide the exact number of Americans aboard the plane and will have more information once it lands in the United Arab Emirates, before its final destination to the U.S.

"Project Dynamo’s goal has always been focused on bringing Americans and our allies home. In large part our success is due to the many partnerships we have developed with organizations, governments, and donors. The teamwork has been awe inspiring. We pray that we have more opportunities in the future to continue our mission and honor the promise," said Bryan Stern, a founder of Project Dynamo.

"My experiences in Benghazi just reinforced my dedication," Geist, who is a former Marine and a member of the Annex Security Team, which fought the Battle of Benghazi, Libya, said.

The State Department and the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs also cooperated with the effort, and the Taliban facilitated the departure of the aircraft.

"We are proud to be a part of this effort and of the teamwork that helped to bring these Americans and allies home," said Alex Plitsas, spokesman for Human First Coalition.

Biden administration officials estimated earlier this month that roughly 100 Americans remained in the country following the Aug. 31 withdrawal from the country.

The State Department has established a team to coordinate across government agencies and with advocacy groups, nonprofits and others for the evacuation effort, which is working closely with the Department of Defense, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News. The spokesperson added that the department will not go into details on involvement with any specific groups at this time.

Another jet earlier this month flew Americans and lawful permanent residents from Kabul in an evacuation effort, with the White House saying that the Taliban was "cooperative."

"We are deeply grateful to the continued efforts of Qatar in facilitating operations at HKIA and helping to ensure the safety of these charter flights," National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Sept. 9. "We have been working intensely across the U.S. government to ensure the accuracy of the manifest and the safe departure and transit of the aircraft, and today’s safe flight is the result of careful and hard diplomacy and engagement."

President Biden has come under fierce criticisms for the withdrawal, most notably after 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing last month.

"Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief," Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik wrote on social media after their deaths.

