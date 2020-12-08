Principal's Facebook post calling BLM 'leftist lie' costs him his job

A Pennsylvania school principal was recently fired in connection to a social media post in which he called Black Lives Matter a "leftist lie."

The Northeastern School District board in Manchester approved a separation agreement with Shallow Brook Intermediate School principal Scott D'Orazio at a Monday night meeting, the York Daily Record reported.

D'Orazio shared a video to his Facebook page in June calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "leftist lie." A screenshot of the post was tweeted through an account called "We See What You're Doing" with the school's account tagged.

Officials said the principal acted outside his authority by deleting the post from the school's Twitter account along with the comments, the paper reported. District Superintendent Stacey Sidle did not respond to inquiries from Fox News.

An investigation was initiated after the district received reports of the post and "subsequent deletions of commentary calling its content into question," it said in a June statement.

"We believe each student should feel accepted regardless of their skin color, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual identity, economic status, or any other reason," the statement said. "Racism is antithetical to the mission of the Northeastern School District and will not be tolerated."

D'Orazio's alleged actions have come under scrutiny before. In 2019, the district settled lawsuits alleging discrimination and a creating a hostile work environment.

He did not respond to a Fox News request for comment via Twitter.