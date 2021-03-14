Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly dealt with intruder on property: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly dealt with an intruder trespassing on their Montecito, California, property over the holidays, legitimizing their intense concerns over lack of security following their Megxit move to the states.

According to TMZ, police have confirmed a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was caught on Christmas Eve trespassing on the lavish property where the Duke, Duchess and their infant son, Archie, live.

Fortunately, he was spotted and escorted off the property, but only given a warning by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officers not to return.

Two days later, the hardheaded perp allegedly did just that, resulting in his arrest. Brooks currently faces one count of misdemeanor trespassing, according to reports.

MEGHAN MARKLE FOR PRESIDENT? AND OTHER DISPATCHES FROM THE UK'S OPRAH INTERVIEW FALLOUT

In August, Harry and Meghan purchased the Santa Barbara home for $14.5 million in the prestigious Montecito neighborhood. The couple made the move after their stay in Vancouver at the start of the pandemic, when their whereabouts were released to the public and they were stripped of security.

"Suddenly it dawned on me, ‘Hang on, the borders could be closed. The world knows where we are. It’s not safe, it’s not secure, we probably need to get out of here,’" Harry, 36, recalled to Oprah Winfrey during the couple’s bombshell interview Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before finding their own place, the couple bunked with Tyler Perry in his $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, where he also provided the family of three with a security detail.

Harry also revealed during the couple’s sit-down with Winfrey that his inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana, has been supporting his family after being cut off financially by the royals.

To read more from Page Six, click here.