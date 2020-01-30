How did Presidents Day begin?

Presidents Day originated in 1885 in the U.S. when it was first celebrated as a federal holiday to honor the birthday of George Washington, commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution and the first president of the United States.

Presidents Day 2020 is on Monday, Feb. 17.

NEWT GINGRICH: ON PRESIDENTS DAY, REMEMBERING THE IMPORTANCE OF GEORGE WASHINGTON

It was moved to the third Monday in February as part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971 to give American workers more three-day weekends. It generally falls between Washington's birthday, Feb. 22, and Abraham Lincoln's, Feb. 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though two other presidents -- William Henry Harrison and Ronald Reagan -- also were born in February, the holiday never actually falls on their birthdays.

Today, it is widely viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.