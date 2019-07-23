Multiple people detained after pregnant mother is shot and killed in Georgia, police say

Georgia police say they have taken multiple people into custody Tuesday for “investigative purposes" after a pregnant mother was shot and killed outside her home.

Auriel Callaway, 24, was found lying on the ground Monday night at an apartment complex in Athens after suffering a "gunshot wound," the Athens-Clarke County Police Department says. Responding officers provided treatment to Callaway, they added, but she later died at a local hospital.

Police say Callaway lived at the apartment complex, about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. They initially were called to the scene to respond to a report of a discharged firearm.

A neighbor told Fox5 Atlanta that Callaway was struck while trying to protect her 3-year-old son from gunfire, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

"Our detectives obtained warrants to search several residences within the apartment complex," Athens-Clarke Public Information Officer Geoffrey Gilland told reporters Tuesday. "As part of that process, multiple individuals were detained for investigative purposes."

None of those taken into custody Tuesday have been charged or identified as suspects in the case, the department says.

The child with Callaway was uninjured in the shooting, Gilland added. Her unborn child did not survive, according to WSB-TV.

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.