Pregnant Florida woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend for looking at picture of another woman, cops say

A pregnant Florida woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for looking at a photo of another woman on his friend’s cellphone, officials said Friday.

Julitza Emily Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a Zephyrhills home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalez was in the room when her boyfriend’s roommate showed him a photo of a woman the roommate wanted to date, FOX13 News reported, citing an arrest report. The boyfriend looked at the picture, which reportedly sparked an argument between him and his pregnant girlfriend.

The roommate left the room but the shouting continued and the roommate told investigators he started to hear someone go through drawers in the kitchen, according to the station.

The next time he was seen, the boyfriend then ran into his roommate’s room with a stab wound in his stomach. The alleged victim told his roommate, “That b---h stabbed me,” officials said.

Gonzalez entered the room after him and asked, “Why would you look at that girl on the phone?” FOX13 News reported, citing the arrest report.

Investigators discovered a blood-soaked 5-inch kitchen knife, deputies said. Gonzalez denied stabbing her boyfriend and said he might have fallen on the knife instead, the station reported.

The stabbing victim’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.