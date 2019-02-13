Powerful storm dumps more rain and snow across the West

Heavy rain is again raising the risk of mudslides in Southern California burn areas where evacuations have been ordered during a powerful storm that flooded roads and toppled trees further north.

The system known as an atmospheric river snaked south early Thursday from the Pacific Northwest while feeding on moisture stretching across the ocean to near Hawaii.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for areas near a burn scar in the Lake Elsinore area southeast of Los Angeles where officials say the risk of debris flows is high.

Motorists are urged to use caution or avoid travel on mountain roads where whiteout conditions are possible. Up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) of new snow could be dumped in the Sierra Nevada at elevations above 9,000 feet (2,743 meters).