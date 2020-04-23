Potential coronavirus vaccine enters human testing trial

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Possible coronavirus vaccine enters human testing trial

Progress is being made toward a viable vaccine for the coronavirus, say researchers at a Philadelphia-based pharmaceutical company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals along with the University of Pennsylvania’s research facility and the Wistar Institute, have been working on the vaccine as recently as January. As originally reported by Fox News, the vaccine was fast-tracked into development after the Chinese government made the genome sequencing of COVID-19 public.

Nearly four months later, a crucial first phase of testing has begun. Researchers with Inovio told Fox News they were able to design their vaccine in just three hours after receiving a sequence for the virus. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

- To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

- Click here for Fox News' full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

- Nearly all NY coronavirus patients suffered underlying health issue, study finds

Trump signs executive order temporarily suspending immigration into US amid coronavirus pandemic

President Trump announced Wednesday that he has signed his promised executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In order to protect our great American workers, I’ve just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States,” the president said during the coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. “This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens."

Trump had said earlier this week that immigration would be suspended for at least 60 days in order to make sure Americans laid off during the coronavirus pandemic are “first in line” for new jobs. Trump has said the ban would be re-evaluated after he looks at unemployment and economic figures. Click here for more.



Other coronavirus developments:

- HHS doctor says he was removed from post after disagreeing with WH over coronavirus response

- Trump cheers America's production of ventilators, sending them to other countries hit hard by coronavirus

- FBI raid in New Jersey yields boxes labeled 'respirators,' reports say

- Trump pushes back against CDC director's warning about coronavirus second wave

- Trump 'disagrees strongly' with Georgia governor's plan to reopen some businesses

Newsom won’t share details on $1B mask deal with China

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing pushback as state lawmakers have begun demanding details of his nearly $1 billion deal to receive 200 million masks per month from a Chinese manufacturer.

Just two weeks after announcing the deal, Newsom has remained largely mum on the specifics. Advisers to the California Democrat have declined requests for comment from the Los Angeles Times about the agreement, which was inked with Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD — which stands for Build Your Dreams — earlier this month. Click here for more.

Other developments:

- Pompeo blasts China, WHO over coronavirus transparency failures

- Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state breakdown

- Coronavirus: What you need to know

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

America Together: Send us your photos and we'll tell your story as the nation battles coronavirus.

Usama bin Laden wanted to kill Obama so 'totally unprepared' Biden would be president, declassified docs show.

Tornadoes rip through Texas, Oklahoma, killing at least 5.

Search warrant issued in disappearance of Kristin Smart, who vanished nearly 24 years ago.

States scramble for alternatives to in-person voting amid coronavirus pandemic.

AOC suggests low-income Americans should boycott work after coronavirus shutdown ends.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

CEO Lachlan Murdoch announces senior Fox Corp. staff to forego pay or take reduced salaries.

Coronavirus pushes Jeff Bezos to take back the wheel at Amazon: report.

New $310B for small businesses likely already used up.

Coronavirus causes spike in March mortgage delinquency rate for the first time in decades.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham sizes up the media's praise of the HHS hydroxychloroquine "whistleblower" and says there is a problem with the media's narrative.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe and stay healthy - we will get through this coronavirus crisis together. We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.

