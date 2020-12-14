Expand / Collapse search
Potential 'blockbuster' nor’easter set to hit this week

Monday's storm will up a colder air mass in anticipation for potential 'blockbuster'

By Janice Dean | Fox News
An active storm pattern is setting up across the East Coast this week, with the first system bringing locally heavy rain for the Mid-Atlantic and coastal areas on Monday. It may then bring in some snow, as cold air arrives on the back side of the system for the Appalachians and interior sections of the Northeast. 

This storm will set up a colder air mass in anticipation for Wednesday/Thursday’s potential blockbuster.

'SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM' ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE MID-ATLANTIC AND NORTHEAST

Midweek Nor'easter forecast.

Midweek Nor'easter forecast. (Fox News)

Light snow moves into the West and Central Rockies spreading into the plains Tuesday. Some spots could receive up to 4 inches of snow for parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Forecast for Dec. 14, 2020.

Forecast for Dec. 14, 2020. (Fox News)

Energy from this system will help develop our nor’easter midweek off the Southeast Coast. A wintry mix will impact North Carolina in the morning, and then rain/freezing rain, sleet and plowable snow will move into the region later in the day for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. 

Forecast models are still in disagreement with the exact track, timing and how much snow folks could get, but the I-95 corridor should prepare for measurable snow with parts of the interior regions getting plowable snowfall which could disrupt travel.

