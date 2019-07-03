Possible sinkhole swallows several trucks in Florida near Orlando International Airport

Several large trucks ended up swallowed inside what officials believe may be a sinkhole in central Florida early Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the hole opened up around 1 a.m. on private property along Boggy Creek Road, located near Orlando International Airport.

Deputies arriving at the scene discovered "a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed" that is estimated to be at least 30-feet wide.

LIGHTNING STRIKE IN COLORADO INJURES 8 HIKERS, 1 CRITICALLY, OFFICIALS SAY

The Orange County Fire Rescue said on Twitter that several trucks had been swallowed.

Photos posted by the agency showed the vehicles peeking out of the newly-formed hole.

HERE ARE THE DEADLIEST AND COSTLIEST HURRICANES TO HIT THE US MAINLAND

Fire officials said there was one man who stays at a mobile home on the property, but he was not injured.

It's not yet known if the incident is an actual sinkhole or a fracture in the ground caused by something else, FOX35 reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Florida Environmental Protection Division has been contacted and will investigate the incident.