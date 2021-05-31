Dallas mall shoppers evacuate during false-alarm shooting scare; 1 person in custody, reports say

A shooting scare at a busy Dallas, Texas, mall on Monday afternoon was caused by a "mentally disturbed" man who made shooting motions with his hands and used a skateboard to create sounds similar to shots being fired, police and FOX 4-KDFW reported.

Dallas Police Department officials told the local news station one person was in their custody for the shooting scare inside Dallas' NorthPark Center, where shoppers fled for the exits shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

Police were still working to track down any victims but said no injuries were immediately reported.

Hundreds of people were in the mall at the time of the scare during the Memorial Day holiday, according to FOX 4. Several social media users shared images and details of the Monday afternoon events, including videos showing herds of shoppers running for the doors.

One startling video shows shoppers hurrying through the mall as what sounds like an alarm can be heard blaring in the background.

Just Saturday, Pittsburgh's Ross Park Mall descended into chaos after someone opened fire during an argument between up to six people. Two juveniles were taken into custody, police said at the time.

Sources told Fox News a pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries related to the stampede of shoppers fleeing the mall during Saturday's events.

