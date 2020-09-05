Expand / Collapse search
Portland shooting victim Aaron Danielson remembered at memorial, week after his death

Portland's mayor and Oregon's governor owe apologies to Danielson's family, one speaker says

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A crowd of about 200 people gathered Saturday evening near Portland, Ore., to remember Aaron “Jay” Danielson, the Patriot Prayer supporter who was fatally shot a week ago during unrest in the city.

The tribute at a park in Vancouver, Wash., across the Columbia River from Portland, included chants of “U-S-A!, U-S-A!,” as well as a call for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to issue apologies to Danielson’s family, according to videos posted on Twitter by Bridget Chavez, a reporter with Portland’s FOX 12 Oregon.

27 ARRESTED AS PORTLAND REACHES 100 DAYS OF PROTESTS

During the memorial, Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson called on the crowd to avoid seeking any revenge for Danielson’s death.

Aaron "Jay" Danielson, 39, was fatally shot in Portland on Aug. 29 amid clashes between supporters of President Trump and counter protesters.

“I know that Jay would not want that,” Gibson said. “Jay wants us to stand up for what we believe in, and he does not want any more violence, guys. He does not want any more violence.”

Danielson, 39, was shot in downtown Portland on Aug. 29, as supporters of President Trump and of the Black Lives Matter movement clashed in the city. He was declared dead at 8:55 p.m., about 10 minutes after the shooting was reported to police, according to OregonLive.com.

On Thursday, federal law enforcement officers investigating Danielson’s death fatally shot Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, an avowed supporter of Antifa, after locating him in Lacey, Wash.

Earlier that day, Portland police obtained a second-degree murder warrant for Reinoehl in connection with Danielson’s death, authorities said. The operation in Lacey was led by personnel from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said afterward.

The warrant reportedly followed Reinoehl’s appearance in a video posted on the Vice website, in which he discussed firing a weapon in Portland during the evening that Danielson was shot.

In a police affidavit unsealed Friday, authorities claim security images appear to show Reinoehl targeting Trump supporters just before Danielson was shot, OregonLive.com reported.

