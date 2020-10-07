Portland protesters clash with federal officers outside ICE building, unlawful assembly declared: report

An unlawful assembly was declared in Portland on Tuesday night as protesters clashed with federal officers in front of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in the city.

Between 50 to 100 demonstrators marched from Elizabeth Caruthers Park before arriving at the building around 10 p.m. An unlawful assembly order was declared soon after, and those in the area were given two minutes to leave.

Members of the group formed an umbrella wall before they moved closer to the building and the federal agents located behind the facility's garage doors, reports said. Some of the protesters reportedly threw objects over the building’s fence.

Around 11 p.m., the group was, again, ordered to leave before federal officers exited the building and fired less-lethal munitions and flashbangs at the shield wall. At least one protester appeared to throw an object that landed near the officers. Those at the scene tweeted that tear gas was used.

The officers drove the protesters backward and they retreated towards the park.

The group later returned to the ICE building around 11:30 p.m.

The protests in Portland, which have often turned violent, have impacted the city for more than four months since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

On Monday night, protesters met at Director Park in the city's downtown and marched for Jonathan Price who was killed by police in Texas last weekend, Portland's KGW reported.

On Sunday police arrested six people during protests. Dozens of people had organized at a park near downtown for a march. Authorities say several people spray-painted a building and people marched to the Justice Center and Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct.

It's unclear how many arrests were made during the demonstration on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report