Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Portland police seek victim possibly attacked with large stick as seen in video

A video of the potential attack was posted to social media in July

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Portland police are searching for a victim who may have been attacked with a large stick on July 22 in the Northwest District neighborhood.

The Portland PD's Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team has been investigating the incident since a video of the potential attack was posted to social media in July, police said.

PORTLAND SEES 9 SHOOTINGS IN 16-HOUR SPAN; SERVICE DOG KILLED, POLICE SAY

The Portland PD released footage of the possible attack on Thursday, which shows the unnamed suspect approaching the victim with what appears to be a large stick, and then it ends abruptly.

The response team has since identified a suspect and determined that the potential attack happened on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. 

"A suspect has been identified, but officers need to speak to the victim seen in the video," Portland police said in a press release along with a video of the incident.

Police are not sharing any more information about the incident as their investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the potential attack to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case No. 21-220133.

