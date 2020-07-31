Portland Police overtime pay exceeded $5.3M since protests started

Portland Police have been paid more than $5.3 million in overtime during the ongoing protests and riots against police brutality, which have rocked the city for more than 60 consecutive nights since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Portland Police Bureau’s overtime through July 22 cost taxpayers $5,351,383, KPTV-FOX 12 Oregon reported, and officers have garnered a collective compensation time costing roughly $1.2 million, both of which are on top of officers’ regular salaries.

July 22 was the last day of the department’s most recent pay period.

On Thursday, members from Oregon State Police replaced the federal agents who moved out of Portland’s downtown area, where they had been guarding the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Federal Courthouse and the Justice Center despite heavy criticism from city and elected officials.

PORTLAND POLICE UNION BLASTS CITY COMMISSIONER WHO'D SAID OFFICERS MAY HAVE SPARKED SOME FIRES

For several nights, rioters, who sometimes brought with them contraband including Molotov cocktails, gasoline and bleach, worked to tear down a fence around the federal courthouse, which has been desecrated with graffiti and other forms of vandalism.

FOX NEWS REPORTER DESCRIBES WHAT OFFICERS FACE IN PORTLAND RIOTS: 'DEBRIS AND ROCKS AND FROZEN BOTTLES'

At times, they reportedly threw fireworks and started fires in the space between the fence and the courthouse.

PORTLAND CHAOS: 22 FACE FEDERAL CHARGES OVER WEEKEND VIOLENCE

On Wednesday into Thursday morning, police arrested two individuals on criminal mischief charges, among others, and confiscated several weapons, such as a sledgehammer and a pipe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday night’s demonstration in the area was less violent, although people at times “lit small fires along sidewalks on surrounding blocks and attempted to light fires inside the fence at the federal courthouse,” police reported.