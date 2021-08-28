Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Portland police officer shot while serving warrant; suspect killed

The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Police in Portland, Oregon, on Friday morning shot and killed a suspect who allegedly shot an officer in the hip while federal agents were serving a search warrant. 

The unidentified officer, a 14-year veteran, was released from a hospital and was recovering at home, the Portland Police Bureau said in a release.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents serving the warrant at an apartment called for assistance after hearing threats that they would be fired upon if they went inside, FOX 12 of Portland reported. 

Officers began evacuating the apartment building and surrounding homes when a shot was reportedly fired through a wall and hit the officer in the hip around 7:30 a.m. PT. The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, the station reported. 

More shots were fired and two Portland police officers fired back, killing the suspect who remained unidentified. The officers have been placed on paid leave, per protocol, until the investigation is finished, the release said. 

