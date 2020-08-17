Portland police investigating possible explosive detonated downtown

Authorities in Portland, Ore., are looking into reports of an explosive device that was possibly detonated in the downtown area over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The Police Bureau said a device was thrown in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Main Street on Saturday afternoon. A video posted to Twitter showed a woman live-streaming a recording when a loud bang is heard.

"They just threw a bomb," she said as she promptly leaves the area along with other bystanders.

WARNING: GRAPHIS LANGUAGE

"I was ending a stream when it happened," she wrote in the post. "You can see the perpetrator driving behind me then hear the bomb go off and see some of the sparks and smoke. Happened right up on 5th and main."

The user also posted photos of possible parts of an explosive device on the street. Police Chief Chuck Lovell responded to the tweet, saying investigators are looking into the incident.

"PPB Investigators are actively looking into this case. If anyone has a first-hand account about what happened or picked up evidence please contact us," he wrote. "We are trying to verify what happened so we can increase public safety for all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the video, someone off-camera can be heard saying a black GMC Suburban may have been involved. Investigators have not verified what vehicle, if any, was involved, police said.

No reports were made about the incident, police said. Investigators are interested in speaking with the woman in the video, any witnesses to the incident and anyone who may have recovered fragments of the device.