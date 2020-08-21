Portland truck attack suspect Marquise Love surrenders: police

Portland police have arrested the 25-year-old man accused of viciously attacking a truck driver who was seen on video being violently beaten, jail records show.

Marquise Lee Love turned himself in and was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time, according to jail records. He was charged with assault, coercion and rioting, all three of which are felonies, records show.

Police later confirmed the arrest in a press release shared on Twitter.

"I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution," said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. "Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated."

Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love,” appears to have been captured on video repeatedly punching and kicking a man who was later identified in reports as being Adam Haner.

In a recent interview with local affiliate FOX 12 Oregon, Haner said after crashing his car, someone was “yanking” him out of his truck “before I even got my door open.”

“I was just standing for myself as a citizen,” he told the station, “and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do?”

Haner was seen on video revving the engine of his truck and slowly rolling the vehicle forward until he speeds away -- all while people from the group can be seen running up to the vehicle, kicking and shouting at it. Just moments before he drove off, someone from the crowd was seen punching and jumping his girlfriend, who was identified in reports as Tammie Martin.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from someone who reported that protesters “chased a white Ford” 4x4 truck, which then crashed in the downtown area, according to a department press release. A caller told police an estimated nine to 10 people began “beating the guy,” the caller stated.

“Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area … where this incident began,” police said late Monday.

Haner, who was still unconscious when police arrived, was taken to a local hospital and was later released. He is now home recovering.

It's not clear if police are seeking any additional suspects in connection with the attack, but on Wednesday, Portland Police Bureau Captain Tina Jones told Fox News, “We are investigating any criminal acts in relation to this incident.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or email him at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.