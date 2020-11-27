Portland police arrest 3 for Thanksgiving Day vandalism spree; 'at least' 10 businesses damaged

Three people were arrested in Portland after police say they caused “thousands” of dollars worth of damage vandalizing at least 10 businesses in the wee hours of Thanksgiving Day, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to reports of a group of people smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti on buildings starting shortly before 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, callers reported seeing a group of people who were dressed in black clothing and “breaking out windows” as they made their way west along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard in the southeast section of the Oregon city. When police arrived, they found damage to at least 10 businesses and storefronts.

“Some of the damage was sufficient to provide access to the interior of retail stores so officers contacted responsible parties and stood by while contractors or employees boarded up windows,” police said in a summary of events. “Grocery stores, banks, an auto service center, a package distribution and mailing center, and local business storefronts were damaged.”

Police ultimately arrested three people, one man and two women between the ages of 23 and 38.

Bailey Willack, 23, Chester Hester, 24, and Nicole Noriega, 38, were each charged with 10 counts of criminal mischief.

Authorities estimated the group caused “thousands” of dollars in damage but didn’t provide a more specific cost. Investigators believe others were likely involved.

In the process of making arrests, police also found that one person was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. It was not clear if the gun belonged to one of the three people who were previously arrested or if it was someone else’s.

