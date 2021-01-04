Portland's New Year's Eve riots cost city tens of thousands dollars in damage, mayor says

Rioters who descended upon Portland for two consecutive days last week caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a city already weighed down by a summer of destructive, at-times violent protests, officials said.

The Oregon city is reeling from the riots reported on Thursday and Friday that officials said targeted businesses, government buildings and even nonprofits. They did not elaborate on the total cost of the damage.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said Monday there was no new information to provide regarding the spurt of unrest, but that Wheeler’s previous statements still stand as true.

During a press conference on Friday, he described the rioters as being mostly White men.

"Why would a group of largely White, young and some middle-age men destroy the livelihood of others who are struggling to get by?" Wheeler asked, describing their actions as the "height of selfishness."

PORTLAND MAYOR TED WHEELER PLEDGES TO 'PUSH BACK HARDER' AGAINST ANTIFA AFTER NEW YEAR'S EVE RIOT

Wheeler has said the destruction caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to buildings. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said Friday the damaged businesses and properties include:

Portland Wine Company

Pandora Jewelers

Ben Bridge Jewelers

Chase Bank

Oregon Historical Society

Portland City Hall

PPB office

TriMet transportation company

PacWest Center skyscraper

Starbucks coffee shop

First Republic Bank

Fogo De Chao restaurant

Portland Parks and Recreation facility

The University Club

Old Courthouse, etc.

"Lawlessness and anarchy come at great expense and great risk to the future of our community," Wheeler said during the press conference. "It’s time to push back harder against those who are set on destroying our community, and take more risks fighting lawlessness."

PORTLAND ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT REMAINS ON THE LAM TWO DAYS AFTER ESCAPE FROM HOLDING CELL

He promised to "push back harder" and said he planned to meet with law enforcement in response to what he called "anarchist violence" in the city.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

During the destruction, rioters threw Molotov cocktails and "large, commercial grade aerial fireworks" at buildings, including government property, police said.

"Officers were attacked with large rocks, full size bricks, and frozen water bottles," the PPB said about the second nights of riots. "During the riot, participants started multiple fires. In one, a garbage can was lit ablaze and melted to the pavement. A crosswalk signal was torched, as was various debris piled in the road."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have so far announced the arrests of three people, including a 15-year-old boy, but are still investigating and are seeking tips from anyone who believes they might have seen something suspicious.

Fox News’s Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.