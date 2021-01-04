Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Portland
Published

Portland's New Year's Eve riots cost city tens of thousands dollars in damage, mayor says

Mayor Wheeler called last week's events 'anarchist violence'

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Portland mayor promises to 'push back' against AntifaVideo

Portland mayor promises to 'push back' against Antifa

Is it too late for Ted Wheeler to get tough against this radical left group? Portland attorney James Buchal with reaction.

Rioters who descended upon Portland for two consecutive days last week caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a city already weighed down by a summer of destructive, at-times violent protests, officials said.

The Oregon city is reeling from the riots reported on Thursday and Friday that officials said targeted businesses, government buildings and even nonprofits. They did not elaborate on the total cost of the damage.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said Monday there was no new information to provide regarding the spurt of unrest, but that Wheeler’s previous statements still stand as true.

During a press conference on Friday, he described the rioters as being mostly White men.

"Why would a group of largely White, young and some middle-age men destroy the livelihood of others who are struggling to get by?" Wheeler asked, describing their actions as the "height of selfishness."

Portland declares riot as protests continue into new yearVideo

PORTLAND MAYOR TED WHEELER PLEDGES TO 'PUSH BACK HARDER' AGAINST ANTIFA AFTER NEW YEAR'S EVE RIOT

Wheeler has said the destruction caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to buildings. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said Friday the damaged businesses and properties include:

  • Portland Wine Company
  • Pandora Jewelers
  • Ben Bridge Jewelers
  • Chase Bank
  • Oregon Historical Society
  • Portland City Hall
  • PPB office
  • TriMet transportation company
  • PacWest Center skyscraper
  • Starbucks coffee shop
  • First Republic Bank
  • Fogo De Chao restaurant
  • Portland Parks and Recreation facility
  • The University Club
  • Old Courthouse, etc.

"Lawlessness and anarchy come at great expense and great risk to the future of our community," Wheeler said during the press conference. "It’s time to push back harder against those who are set on destroying our community, and take more risks fighting lawlessness."

PORTLAND ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT REMAINS ON THE LAM TWO DAYS AFTER ESCAPE FROM HOLDING CELL

He promised to "push back harder" and said he planned to meet with law enforcement in response to what he called "anarchist violence" in the city.

  • Image 1 of 6

    COURTESY: PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU

  • Image 2 of 6

    COURTESY: PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU

  • Image 3 of 6

    COURTESY: PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU

  • Image 4 of 6

    COURTESY: PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU

  • Image 5 of 6

    COURTESY: PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU

  • Image 6 of 6

    COURTESY: PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU

During the destruction, rioters threw Molotov cocktails and "large, commercial grade aerial fireworks" at buildings, including government property, police said. 

"Officers were attacked with large rocks, full size bricks, and frozen water bottles," the PPB said about the second nights of riots. "During the riot, participants started multiple fires. In one, a garbage can was lit ablaze and melted to the pavement. A crosswalk signal was torched, as was various debris piled in the road."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have so far announced the arrests of three people, including a 15-year-old boy, but are still investigating and are seeking tips from anyone who believes they might have seen something suspicious.

Fox News’s Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money