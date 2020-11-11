Portland attacker Marquise Love sentenced to nearly two years in protest beating

The Portland demonstrator captured on video beating another man during a protest was sentenced to 20 months in prison, authorities said Monday.

Marquise Love, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and felony riot, the Multnomah County District Attorney said.

Love, who also goes by “Keese Love,” was seen repeatedly punching and kicking Adam Haner during an Aug. 16 protest in the downtown area before knocking him out cold.

Love is seen running from behind Haner and kicking him flush in the face as he was kneeling on the ground. Haner was knocked unconscious.

The footage went viral and Love turned himself in to authorities a few days after the attack.

"The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation," Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement. "We are fortunate that the victim's injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been."

Schmidt added, “In the days, weeks and months after this assault, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked quickly to identify the suspect and complete the investigation. This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment."

Love expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to Haner. He also wished him a speedy recovery, prosecutors said. Haner said he does not seek revenge against his attacker and hopes Love learns from what happened, authorities said.

In addition to prison time, Love will serve 36 months of probation and participate in an alcohol abuse evaluation.

In a recent interview with local affiliate FOX 12 Oregon, Haner said after crashing his car, someone was “yanking” him out of his truck “before I even got my door open.” Investigators learned the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area.

“I was just standing for myself as a citizen,” he told the station, “and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do?”