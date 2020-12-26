Portland fires on Christmas morning lead to arrest in suspected arson: reports

Fire investigators in Portland, Ore., had a suspect in custody and were seeking additional information Friday following a series of small suspected arson fires between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Christmas morning, according to a report.

All of the fires occurred in the northwest part of the city, FOX 12 of Oregon reported. The blazes "appeared to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings," fire officials said.

No further information was released about the suspect and authorities said they believed there was no longer a threat to people living in the area, the report said.

The fires were concentrated in an area between Northwest 17th and 23rd avenues between Northwest Lovejoy and West Burnside streets, Portland Fire & Rescue told FOX 12.

"These fires were relatively easy for crews to handle but they appeared to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings," Lt. Rich Chatman said in a news release Friday afternoon, according to Portland's KGW-TV.

Authorities have asked that anyone with information about the fires call Portland Fire & Rescue’s tip line at 503-823-INFO (4636).