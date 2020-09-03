Portland fatal shooting ‘person of interest’ has been killed: reports

An Army veteran and Antifa sympathizer who was said to be a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in Portland, Ore., last month was reportedly killed Thursday night as authorities moved in to arrest him.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, died in Lacey, Wash., outside Seattle, during an operation by a federal fugitive task force, The New York Times reported.

Portland police had issued an arrest warrant for Reinhoel earlier in the day, amid their investigation into the Aug. 29 fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, on a night in which supporters of President Trump clashed with backers of the Black Lives Matter movement in Oregon’s largest city.

Earlier Thursday, Reinoehl was quoted in an interview on the Vice website, claiming he was a marked man.

“They’re out hunting me,” Reinoehl, 48, a father of two, told an independent reporter in the interview posted Thursday by Vice.

“There’s nightly posts of the hunt and where they’re going to be hunting. They made a post saying the deer are going to feel lucky this year because it’s open season on Michael right now.”

Reinoehl told journalist Donovan Farley in the interview that he had no regrets about firing his weapon last weekend.

“I was confident that I did not hit anyone innocent and I made my exit,” he said.

The assertion that Reinoehl was a person of interest in the Danielson shooting came from Reinoehl’s sister and an anonymous law enforcement source, both of whom spoke this week with The Wall Street Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.