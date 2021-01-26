Portland driver accused of going on deadly rampage identified

A driver who went on a deadly rampage in Portland, Ore., Monday afternoon -- killing one person and striking nine others -- has been identified, according to media reports.

Paul Rivas, of Woodland, Wash., allegedly struck multiple pedestrians across several blocks. He remains in a hospital.

Portland resident Jean Gerich, 77, was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries after the deadly incident. The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled she died of blunt force trauma and determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Five others were also taken to hospitals with non-critical injuries, police said. Two of the nine victims were cyclists while the rest were pedestrians.

It was not clear if Rivas has been officially charged. The Portland Police Bureau declined to confirm the name of the suspect with Fox News.

"The multiple hit and run crashes by the same suspect yesterday were traumatic for our community," police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement.

Officers received a call around noon about a witness who reported seeing a car driving at a high rate of speed that almost hit someone. Another call came in an hour later that a vehicle had struck someone.

The driver eventually crashed and fled on foot. He was "corralled" by community members and held until the police arrived.

Investigators believe the driver's actions showed the intent to hit and injure people. They did not find evidence that Monday's incident was an act of terrorism or politically motivated. Detectives are still checking dispatch records for additional calls that may have reported the vehicle.

In a statement released through the Police Bureau, Gerich's family said she was a cancer survivor and had received her first COVID-19 vaccination shot last week and was "overjoyed to get out in the world again."

"She was a loving mother of two. She was a proud grandmother of five, ages 4 to 16," the statement read. "She would have turned 78 in twelve days."