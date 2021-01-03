Portland detainee escapes after arrest for ramming officer with stolen truck: report

A manhunt was underway in Portland, Ore., on Saturday night after a suspect -- accused of ramming into a police officer with a stolen truck on Christmas Eve -- somehow escaped from a holding cell at the city’s Central Precinct, according to a report.

The police officer hit by the truck on Dec. 24 was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, FOX 12 of Oregon reported.

The suspect, identified as David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, the report said. But he was discovered missing from the holding cell around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, about four hours after being booked.

Security camera footage showed Dahlen fleeing north from the precinct and he still hadn’t been recaptured as of 8:30 p.m. local time, OregonLive.com reported.

Portland police had not yet determined how Dahlen managed to escape but planned to examine what happened more closely after they recapture the suspect, police spokesman Kevin Allen told the news site.

The holding cell at the police station was a temporary lockup that is less secure than the cells at the Multnomah County Detention Center, where correction deputies are deployed, the report said.

On Dec. 24, police were called to a gas station on a report of a stolen truck. Responding officers tried to box in the truck with their vehicles, but Dahlen allegedly rammed into Officer Jennifer Pierce, injuring her outside her vehicle, as he tried to elude capture, the report said. Pierce fired her gun toward the truck and Dahlen allegedly struck her a second time, according to the report.

A witness captured video of the incident at the gas station, OregonLive.com reported.