Portland clashes: Antifa, right-wing demonstrators clash, nearby gunshots ring out

Hundreds of people took part in opposing rallies in Portland on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of a major clashes in the city and led to new violence and a nearby shooting that may be tied to the unrest.

A right-wing rally called "Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate" took place in a parking lot of a former Kmart and drew about 100 people. Tension increased when a van attempted to drive in, but crashed, KOIN-TV reported. There were "splinter groups" from left-wing counter-protests who confronted the right-wing group and the situation deteriorated at about 4 p.m., OregonLive.com reported. The report said both sides were armed with "bats, paintball guns and wooden spears."

"People were lighting fireworks and dispersing chemical spray, as well as firing what appeared to be paintball and/or airsoft guns," police said in a statement. "Some property destruction was observed."

The Fox 12 Oregon report said a group of about 50 counter-protesters set off fireworks and smoke bombs for a brief time. Camila Orti, a reporter for the station, posted a clip of one of the clashes that showed smoke rising off the street near four lanes of traffic.

"Group of about 50 counter protestors came to cause trouble at the right-wing "Summer of Love" rally where about 100 were gathered," she posted on Twitter.

In addition to setting off fireworks, Antifa members were seen throwing smoke bombs and firing paintballs. A man was arrested after a shooting in downtown, but it was not clear if the incident was tied to the earlier clashes, police told Fox News. There was no information on any injuries or arrests tied to the clashes. Police said just because there were no immediate arrests does not mean the police work is done.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that both sides had debated each other up until the violent turn at about 4 p.m. The report said, "Proud Boys and anti-fascists ran along 122nd Avenue, exchanging paintballs and bear mace. Some people in the crowd threw mortar fireworks near a Chevron gas station, which had to close."

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Some of those attending the rally wore Proud Boys gear, Fox 12 reported. The station said one of its crews witnessed a van being tipped over by the group and at least one car was vandalized.

Gunfire also broke out near the clashes in downtown Portland.

Dustin Brandon Ferreira, 37, a left-wing activist, told The Oregonian he was with others Sunday evening when a man used a slur against a Black man in the group and then fired multiple rounds in their direction.

Portland police said Dennis G. Anderson, 65, of Gresham was arrested and booked on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. No one was injured. Police told the paper that the entire incident is under investigation.

The paper reported that city police took a "mostly hands-off approach" to the clashes.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi and the Associated Press contributed to this report