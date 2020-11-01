Portland anti-capitalism protest declared riot after windows smashed, cops targeted

Police declared a march against capitalism and police violence a riot in Portland, Oregon, after demonstrators smashed the windows of businesses and threw projectiles at cops.

The damage was caused during the “Capitalism is Scary” march that began around 7:15 p.m. Saturday from Irving Park, Oregon Live reported.

But as the group marched south to Portland’s convention center, some of the protesters smashed the windows of buildings, including a bank, a real estate agency, two phone company stores, a hotel, and a Starbucks, the outlet reported.

The AT&T store’s windows were vandalized while a worker was inside, Oregon Live reported.

Police announced over a loudspeaker that it was declaring a riot around 7:40 p.m. and broke up the demonstrators.

“By 8:30 p.m., most of the rioters had gone and the riot declaration was rescinded,” police said.

No arrests were made, but the acts of vandalism are under investigation, authorities said.

