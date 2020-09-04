488 shootings in Portland, Ore.: 2020 gun violence stats

Portland,Ore., has experienced a sharp uptick in shootings this year, a large increase from 2019 that seems to be fueled by unruly protests raging downtown, according to figures released Friday.

The Portland Police Bureau released its gun violence statistics showing 488 shootings as of Thursday, compared to 2019 when the city recorded 299 shootings for the whole year.

The data shows dramatic increases in shootings in June, July and August, which coincides with protests that began in late May with the death of George Floyd and a rise in gun violence in many American cities. Floyd died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, unleashing a wave of nationwide demonstrations which sometimes led to rioting, looting, assault and shootings.

In Portland, an epicenter of the protests, demonstrations have continued for close to 100 consecutive nights amid violence and destruction. Many of the demonstrations have resulted in violent clashes between protesters and authorities, arson and a recent fatal shooting.

In June, Portland had 61 shootings compared to 31 in the same month last year. In July, there were102 shootings, and there were 36 in July 2019, and August there were 116 incidents of gunfire compared to 41 for the same time period last year.

In the first three days of September, nine shootings were reported. The city recorded 32 shootings in September 2019.

So far this year, 126 people have been injured by gunfire, according to the police figures, which is nearly double the number from all of last year.

The most recent shooting occurred early Wednesday when shots were fired at an apartment. No one was injured.

A suspected gunman in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting death of a right-wing protester in downtown Portland last month was killed by federal agents Thursday night. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed in Lacey, Wash., as a federal task force moved in to arrest him in the death of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a member of the conservative Patriot Prayer group.

On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, called for an end the violence in Oregon's largest city.

“The violence must stop,” Brown wrote in the Thursday statement. “There is no place for white supremacy or vigilantism in Oregon. All who perpetrate violent crimes must be held equally accountable.”