Porch pirate steals medicine from heart transplant recipient's door-step: report

A Washington state man who received a heart transplant last year said surveillance cameras captured the moment a stranger stole life-saving medication from his doorstep last week.

Ron Kraft, of Pierce County, said he needs to take medication every 12 hours since receiving a transplant in 2018 after his heart failed, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reported.

“If I don’t, my body starts rejecting my heart and things just start going all wrong,” Kraft said. “It’s life or death.”

Kraft called the pharmacy last Tuesday when he did not see the package that he expected to be delivered to his home. When the pharmacy confirmed the medication had been delivered, Kraft said he checked his home security cameras. The surveillance video shows a man approach Kraft’s home with his dog, snag the package from his back doorstep and then walk away.

Kraft was able to get an emergency supply of medication from the pharmacy directly. He's asking the porch pirate to come forward with the stolen package. It was unclear from reporting if a police report had been filed.