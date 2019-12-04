Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Roman Catholic
Published

Pope Francis accepts resignation of Buffalo bishop after criticism on how he handled clergy sexual misconduct

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Pope Francis to host summit to tackle clergy abuseVideo

Pope Francis to host summit to tackle clergy abuse

Vatican hopes global clergy abuse meeting will be 'turning point' and help repair the reputation of the Catholic Church.

A Catholic bishop in western New York has resigned following criticism over how he handled allegations of sexual misconduct in his diocese.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Richard Malone, bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, as the Catholic Church continues to deal with alleged incidents of sexual misconduct among its clergy.

BISHOP CHOSEN TO INVESTIGATE CHURCH SEX ABUSE IS HIMSELF ACCUSED

The Buffalo Diocese "will be better served by a new bishop who perhaps is better able to bring about the reconciliation, healing and renewal that is so needed," Malone wrote in a letter.

Bishop Richard Malone holds up a copy of the book "Broken Trust" during his homily Thursday, May 29, 2008, at a mass of prayer and penance for harm done to survivors and faithful by past incidents of clergy sexual abuse.

Bishop Richard Malone holds up a copy of the book "Broken Trust" during his homily Thursday, May 29, 2008, at a mass of prayer and penance for harm done to survivors and faithful by past incidents of clergy sexual abuse. (Portland Press Herald via Getty)

POPE FRANCIS' VISIT TO JAPAN HIGHLIGHTS COUNTRY'S AGING 'HIDDEN CHRISTIANS'

"It is my honest assessment that I have accomplished as much as I am able to, and that there remain divisions and wounds that I am unable to bind and heal," he added.

The Holy See has named the Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger to temporarily take Malone's place in Buffalo.

The Vatican recently conducted a investigation into the diocese and Malone's handling of abuse cases, but didn't explain why Malone was resigning at 73, two years before the mandatory age of retirement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo Diocese has been named in more than 220 recent lawsuits by people that claim they were sexually abused by priests. Though many date back decades, critics say there have been more recent missteps by Malone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke