Polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs hospitalized in Texas; listed in stable condition

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs has been hospitalized.

Department spokesman Robert Hurst says Jeffs is in stable condition Monday at a Galveston hospital. Hurst says Jeffs was admitted March 11 for treatment of a condition that's not life-threatening.

Hurst declined to say why the 58-year-old Jeffs was hospitalized or to release any additional details.

Jeffs is the ecclesiastical head of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was convicted in August 2011 and sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two of his child brides. Prosecutors said Jeffs had two dozen underage wives in all.