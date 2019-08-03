Politicians respond to shooting at Walmart in El Paso

Between 15 and 20 people were shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Saturday morning, and a 21-year-old man was taken into custody after reports of "multiple shooters," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News.

President Trump's Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves told a pool of reporters, "The president has been briefed on the shooting in El Paso, and we continue to monitor the situation. The president has spoken with Attorney General Barr and Governor Abbott."

Trump later tweeted "Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"

The Walmart corporate account tweeted "We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate."

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo also tweeted his sympathies for his city on behalf of himself and his wife, Adair.

"Adair and I are devastated by the tragic events unfolding in our City. Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders. We will continue to keep you updated," he said on Twitter, attaching a more lengthy statement with details about the unfolding situation referring to the shooting as a "senseless act of violence" and saying "My condolences and prayers go out to all of El Paso as we mourn those impacted by this tragedy."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about the shooting as it unfolded, saying, "In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe." He has yet to release an updated statement since at least one of the suspects has been taken into custody.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar released a statement saying "Today, El Paso is facing indescribable pain and horror that too many other American communities have had to endure. Our hearts are completely broken by this needless loss of life, especially here in our beautiful home. We mourn for the victims and everyone involved."

Escobar also thanked first responders and law enforcement adding "I am imploring that we come together, and once and for all address the gun violence epidemic that plagues our nation."

The Texas mass shooting was the second in a week, following the Gilroy food festival in Northern California where a gunman opened fire, killing three people.

Former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke called the shooting "Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates."

Similarly, 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., wrote, "My grandmother used to take me to Cielo Vista Mall. Now it's one more mass shooting scene. How many more must grieve before we act? #ElPaso."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also used the incident to call politicians to act on gun reform.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in El Paso. While we are grateful for heroic first responders, our hearts ache for the families of those who were killed & the injured. Action must be taken to finally #EndGunViolence."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "How many more tragedies, how many more families will be destroyed, how many more children will grow up without their parents before Washington acts? NY's heart breaks for the victims of the horrific shooting in El Paso. But our thoughts and prayers will not stop this madness."

The New York Police Department Counterterrorism unit said that they "deployed additional Counterterrorism Units to shopping areas out of an abundance of caution," adding that there is no immediate threat to New Yorkers.

Police responded to reports of an active shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall area shortly before 11 a.m. and asked people to stay clear of the active scene. An El Paso police spokesman told reporters shortly before 1 p.m. that there was no longer an "imminent threat" to the area.

Additional reporting by Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang.