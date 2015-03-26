Police: Woman kills sister-in-law, drives around SoCal neighborhood for hours with body

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a homeless woman fatally shot her sister-in-law and then drove around a Southern California neighborhood for hours with the body in the victim's car.

Lt. Joseph Cirilo says 48-year-old Sandra Lee Kotz was found armed before dawn Sunday sitting on a curb near the car. Cirilo says Kotz then pointed to the car and the body was found inside.

Kotz was booked for investigation of murder in the death of 58-year-old Ellen Ann Bayless. Jail officials say Kotz has no attorney.

Cirilo says Bayless was divorced from Kotz's brother and Bayless was trying to help her get off the street.

Cirilo says police were called by Kotz's sister, who lives out of state, to report Kotz told her she'd killed Bayless and had been driving around with the body in the car.

