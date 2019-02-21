Expand / Collapse search
Police: Texas man confessed in hammer death of daughter, 2

Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Yovahnis Roque. A police affidavit says the Southeast Texas man found naked and stained with blood told officers that he killed his 2-year-old daughter, who had been bludgeoned with a hammer. The affidavit says an officer's body camera captured 26-year-old Roque (RAHK) confessing in the death of his child in a home in Orange, near the Louisiana border. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ORANGE, Texas – A police affidavit says a Southeast Texas man found naked and stained with blood told officers that he killed his 2-year-old daughter, who had been bludgeoned with a hammer .

The affidavit says an officer's body camera captured 26-year-old Yovahnis Roque (RAHK) confessing Tuesday in the death of his child in a home in Orange, near the Louisiana border.

Police say her body was found in a closet.

In court Wednesday, a judge was explaining the capital murder charge against Roque when the suspect blurted out: "The government made me do it."

Roque and the baby lived with Roque's mother, who found the body.

Roque previously lived in Florida. WTVJ-TV in Miami-Dade County reports the child was weeks old when her mother was struck and killed by an impaired driver.