Police: Teen admits fatally shooting elderly couple he knew

A 17-year-old told investigators that he fatally shot an elderly couple and was planning to cause harm at his high school in eastern Wisconsin, police said Monday.

Police officers responding to a 911 call for assistance found the bodies of the man and woman at their home in Grand Chute about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Officer Travis Waas said. He declined to release details of the call.

Waas said police arrested Alexander M. Kraus, who lives in nearby Neenah, at the couple's home. Kraus admitted that he shot the two, whom he knew, Waas said.

Kraus was being held in the Outagamie County Jail and has not yet been charged. Police said in a news release that he could be charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Police have not identified the couple or their relationship to Kraus. Waas said a long gun, believed to have been used in the crime, was recovered at the home. No information has been provided on why Kraus shot the couple.

Kraus also told investigators about his plan to cause harm at Neenah High School, where he was a junior, Waas said. He said investigators recovered documentation related to that plan, but declined to comment on the nature of the plan or the severity of the threat.

The school district released a statement Monday saying police determined there was no danger to students and staff at the high school and that the school day would proceed as normal. Additional counselors were available to students and there was an extra police presence at the high school, the district said.

This story has been corrected to show the arrested teenager's name is Alexander M. Kraus, not Krause.