Police: Suspect arrested for throwing woman on subway tracks in Philadelphia; victim escaped

Transit police in Philadelphia have arrested a man who allegedly threw a woman on the subway tracks at a station in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority police say the attack happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the man approached the woman on the subway platform and asked for a light. Surveillance video shows the suspect then moved closer and began beating her.

Authorities say the man grabbed the woman by her ankles and threw here onto the tracks before walking away with her phone. It was unclear if he knew her.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestell says the woman was able to climb off the tracks and suffered only bumps and bruises.

Police say they arrested the man around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, identifying him by his jacket.