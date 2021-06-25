Police stop ‘exorcism’ in Home Depot lumber aisle

Pennsylvania police claim they were called to a Home Depot on a report of "disorderly people having an exorcism" in the lumber aisle.

The exorcism was for the dead trees and the would-be wood exorcists were escorted out of the building, according to a now-viral post from the Dickson City Police Department.

The incident was described in only 27 words, part of a long list of the small-town department’s daily log of calls – but the post has drawn attention due its bizarre quality and had been shared more than 550 times as of Thursday.

The so-called "exorcism," which was said to have taken place Monday at 3:26 p.m., had commenters on the PD’s page confused.

One suggested maybe it should have said "having an exercise."

"Dang autocrrect," the commenter said.

"THE POWER DRILL OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU," wrote another.

"How does a wood exorcism happen in 2021 and not a single person in Home Depot videoed this for our entertainment. I need answers," one commenter said.

There were two people who took part in the exorcism, or whatever it was – and neither was charged, WTSP reported.

