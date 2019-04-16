Police seek man accused of posing as ride-share driver, robbing Maryland woman

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly pretended to be a ride-share driver in the commission of a robbery in Maryland last month.

Patch reported that a woman got into the suspect’s car, thinking it was from the ride-share company. The unidentified man, who doesn’t work for any such business, drove the victim to her residence and demanded payment, according to Montgomery County Police.

At her home in Bethesda, investigators said, the suspect tried to steal her purse, and stole property from her apartment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Montgomery County Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Tuesday.

Last month, a University of South Carolina student was kidnapped and killed after getting into what she had thought was an Uber car, police said. The suspect has been charged with kidnapping and murder.