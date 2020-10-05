UC Berkeley student from North Carolina goes missing not far from Golden Gate Bridge

Police are trying to locate a University of California, Berkeley student from Chapel Hill, N.C. who has been missing for several days, officials recently announced.

Sydney “Syd” West, 19, was last seen near San Francisco’s Chrissy Field, not far from the Golden Gate Bridge, North Carolina’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Friends and family haven’t seen or heard from her since Wednesday.

POLICE DIG UP DETROIT RESTAURANT IN DISAPPEARANCE OF WOMAN 19 YEARS AGO

West had been in San Francisco since August attending UC Berkeley. She was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and Vans slip-on shoes, and might be carrying a dark-colored backpack, police said. Police could not immediately provide additional details about her disappearance.

She is approximately 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information or who believes they might have seen West is asked to call Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245-2909.