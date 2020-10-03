Police searching for gunman who 'opened fire at pro-Trump rally'

Ohio police are looking for a man who opened fire during a pro-Trump car-parade Saturday morning, shooting through the window of a victim’s vehicle.

Police in Hillard, OH, a suburb in the capital city of Columbus, are investigating the shooting which reportedly occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

The shooter is believed to have been a participant of the parade, but has not yet been apprehended.

Hillard Police’s Public Information Officer Andrea Litchfield, said that officers responded to a call of shots fired on the I-270 around 10:40 a.m., but they have not confirmed whether the rally and the shooting were related.

"That is something we are absolutely looking into," she told Fox News Saturday.

Litchfield said that no one was injured in Saturday’s events, but did not release any details on if anyone was in the vehicle that was fired on.

Information surrounding the shooting is limited as the investigation is on-going and Hillard Police have yet to release a statement on the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have advised he was driving a black truck that donned both a Trump and an American flag on the back. A Marine sticker is said to be on the vehicle as well, reported NBC’s local news outlet.

The shooter remains at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.