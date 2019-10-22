New Jersey teen arrested in Rutgers sexual assault case

A New Jersey teen is under arrest after authorities say he groped a Rutgers student while she slept after sneaking into her unlocked dorm room.

The arrest of the 17-year-old, who was not a Rutgers student, was announced Monday by Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet. The teen was being prosecuted as a juvenile and his name wasn’t released.

The accuser said she was sleeping in her Quad 2 dorm room on the Rutgers Livingston Campus in Piscataway when she was groped Sunday morning, according to reports.

She said the stranger fled when she woke up.

Kuberiet said the juvenile faced charges of aggravated sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and burglary.

“The criminal sexual contact is aggravated because it occurred during the course of a burglary,” he said.

Students told the New York Post the suspect was a local high school student who was often seen lurking around campus and had a history of breaking into students' dorm rooms.

One student told the paper that Rutgers officials had been told about the juvenile's behavior by concerned students but they did nothing to ban him from the campus.

“He barged into my room before without knocking and thank God my roommate was there,” Emmanuel Azuonwu said.

A Rutgers representative would not answer questions about the incident, citing the investigation, the Post reported.