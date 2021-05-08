Expand / Collapse search
Published

Police procession honors fallen Arizona police officer

Christopher Farrar was killed during a high-speed pursuit in April

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Arizonans came together Friday afternoon to honor Chandler police officer Christopher Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty. 

Law enforcement officers on motorcycles and in cruisers escorted the body of the fallen officer to Compass Christian Church during a procession ahead of a family and public viewing.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICER KILLED, OTHERS INJURED IN PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR, OFFICIALS SAY

Farrar, 50, was killed last month during a high-speed chase in the Phoenix area that left another officer critically injured. 

The 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department was struck and killed by 25-year-old Jonathan Altland Jr. at a Gilbert Ford dealership.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar," Chandler Police wrote on Twitter in April. "Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department." (Chandler Police Department)

A $3 million bond has since been set for Altland, who had been driving a stolen vehicle and was also hospitalized following a shootout with several officers.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Altland had prior convictions for car theft and drug offenses. 

The Arizona Republic said he has since been charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

People line the streets as the body of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, killed in the line of duty last Thursday, is escorted during a large multi-jurisdiction police procession Friday, May 7, 2021, in Chandler, Ariz. Officer Farrar was struck by a suspect in a stolen vehicle after a long police chase. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda suffered a serious head injury in the incident, according to The Associated Press.

A funeral service for Farrar began Saturday at 9 a.m. local time and was streamed live on the department's Facebook page.

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan praised his colleague's "passion for service" and called him "the consummate team player."

"Chris lived a life of service and genuinely cared for others," Duggan told attendees. "… Officer Chris Farrar is gone from us today, but he will never be forgotten."

ABC 15 reported that Farrar garnered numerous commendations in his career, including the 2004 Medal of Honor, a 2009 community service award and four lifesaving awards.

The Arizona Republic said Farrar will receive full police honors posthumously.

