Police looking for Capitol riot suspect who used police shield to pin officer

Authorities released images of a suspect on Friday who they said used a police shield to pin a Washington police officer against a door as rioters forced their way into the Capitol during last week's insurrection.

The officer, identified as Daniel Hodges, is recovering, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News.

How to help Anyone with information about the assault can call the FBI Tipline: 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-225-5324

"He's fine," a police spokesperson said. "I saw him today."

Information on how long Hodges was with the police force was not available. The department tweeted photos of Hodges during the incident and two images of a suspect.

"You’ve seen images of Ofc Hodges crushed in the doorway during the insurrection at the US Capitol," the department wrote. "Now we need your help finding the suspect who used a police shield to pin him against the door jam."

In images and video that spread on the internet, Hodges is seen bleeding from the mouth and appearing to scream in pain as he is crushed between a doorway during the Jan. 6 melee. The suspect appears to be a White male wearing glasses.

Officers with the Metro Police and Capitol Police violently clashed with rioters who breached building security after President Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally where he repeated baseless claims that his election loss was because of fraud.

Many rioters entered the building armed with pepper spray and other weapons. They shoved and kicked officers, and threw objects as they pushed their way through.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday after he reportedly was hit with a fire extinguisher as the mob stormed the halls of Congress on the same day lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College results.

A San Diego-area woman, an Air Force veteran, also was fatally shot. In total, five people died during the riot.