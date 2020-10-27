Police ID pastor accused of urinating on female Delta passenger: 'He peed on me!'

Police on Tuesday identified the man accused of urinating on a fellow passenger during a Delta flight earlier this month as a pastor from Raleigh.

A police report obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal says Daniel Chalmers was arrested at the Detroit Metro Airport after the flight landed on Oct. 13.

According to the report, a passenger named Alicia Beverly, told police she woke up on the plane around 2:45 a.m. to find a man urinating on her.

Police said Beverly alerted the flight crew and the two were separated. When asked what had happened, Beverly reported replied: “He peed on me!”

When the man was asked “What did you do?” he reportedly said: “I peed on her, I thought I was going to the bathroom.”

After the plane landed in Detroit, airport police boarded the plane and Beverly told the officers what had happened. Police said the man initially denied her accusations, telling officers: “I’m a pastor, that is out of my character and I didn’t do it.”

When he asked for proof of the woman’s allegations, one of the officers told him that “the victims clothing was covered in his urine and the seat was as well.” He also told the man that he was “the only person standing on the aircraft and was observed standing directly over the victim.”

The officer said in his report that he observed “a small, visually apparent wet spot in the groin area of his shorts” and that he smells of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. The man also told police he was on medication.

Police identified the man as Daniel Chalmers. The Journal reported that Chalmers is the lead pastor at Love Wins Ministries in Raleigh, and a staff member at Catch the Fire Raleigh-Durham Church.

Chalmers was escorted off the plane and taken into custody. According to the report, Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for “defamation of character for their treatment of him.”

An FBI agent later interviewed Chalmers and cited him for simple assault before he was released.

In a statement to Fox News, Delta Airlines confirmed that “law enforcement officials met Delta flight 874 from Las Vegas to Detroit upon arrival on the morning of Oct. 13 due to an unruly customer.”

Before Chalmers was identified, speculation grew online about the identity or the urinating pastor. Last Friday, Will Graham, the executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove and Associate Evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association, took to social media to dispel rumors that he might be the culprit.

Fox News reached out to Graham who declined to comment.