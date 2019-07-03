Police hunting Oklahoma couple after 1 child found dead, 1 missing and 3 others left in 'critical condition'

Police in Missouri and Oklahoma are hunting two parents after they say one of their children was found dead, one was reported missing and three others were located in “critical condition.”

Arrest warrants for Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29, were issued June 10 in Jackson County, Oklahoma after police say the pair failed to appear in court for several child abuse charges.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the couple share five children together, three of whom are currently in the custody of Oklahoma state. They were listed in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Police say they found a fourth child deceased and are still searching for a fifth child that was reportedly born in a hotel room.

The Altus Police Department contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after receiving information that the couple fled to Missouri to evade authorities.

Both agencies are working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to locate Moore and Alexander. It was not immediately clear when the children were found by authorities.

The suspects were facing three counts of child abuse, one count of child neglect and one count of enabling child neglect at the time they fled.