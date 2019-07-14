Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Off-duty police officer in critical condition after being shot multiple times: reports

By David Aaro | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

An off-duty police officer was reportedly shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer's name has not been released and police say he was fired upon around 1:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Monticello Street in Homewood, a neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

After the shooting, police say several people attending a house party near the crime scene were detained for questioning and a SWAT team was called to search the house, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Police interviewed a man only identified as Calvin, who "heard five shots go off around 1:30 a.m," the newspaper reported.

“Otherwise,” he told the Gazette, “the neighborhood is usually [quiet].”

Another man who lives across the street reportedly told KDKA he was the cousin of the officer and the shots were fired at a pre-wedding party that went wrong.

No arrests have been reported, and WPXI says high ranking officials with the Pittsburgh department are in the hospital with the wounded officer.

If you have any more information you're advised to call police at (412) 323-7800.

