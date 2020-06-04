2 NYPD cops shot, another stabbed during confrontation, unclear if related to unrest

Two police officers were shot and another was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night during a confrontation with a knife-wielding suspect, police said, according to multiple reports.

Police said one officer was shot in the arm and the other struck in the finger by gunfire. They were rushed to Kings County Hospital and are expected to survive, according to the New York Post. The suspect was taken into custody after he was shot several times by the officers, police added.

Brooklyn resident Jean Jones told The Post, “I just heard gunshots, at least 16 if I was being conservative."

“It’s a lot. I was just thinking about police officers. It’s unfortunate that things kind of escalate,” he added.

The shooting happened in Brooklyn nearly four hours after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect intended to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The incident started after a suspect approached an officer around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source told the paper.

The officer and the suspect fought for the weapon, which caused gunfire to strike both the officers. The suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to The Post.

Video allegedly posted of the incident on Twitter showed streets filled with police cars at the scene, while multiple gunshots could be heard.

New York City has been roiled by days of protests over police brutality, but it was unclear whether the incident was related to the demonstrations.

Several large marches in other parts of Brooklyn had continued after the curfew that authorities imposed to stop stores from being damaged and ransacked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report