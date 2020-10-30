Police officer shot in French Quarter area of New Orleans

A New Orleans police officer was shot Friday in the city's popular French Quarter, police said.

The officer was shot around 4:30 p.m., NOLA.com reported. Paramedics were called to the scene but the officer already had been taken to a hospital.

The severity of the officer's injuries was unknown. City police have not commented on his condition.

The New Orleans Police Department said someone has taken into custody without elaborating.