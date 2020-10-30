Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans
Published
Last Update just in

Police officer shot in French Quarter area of New Orleans

Someone has been apprehended in connection with the shooting, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Orleans police officer was shot Friday in the city's popular French Quarter, police said. 

The officer was shot around 4:30 p.m., NOLA.com reported. Paramedics were called to the scene but the officer already had been taken to a hospital.

The severity of the officer's injuries was unknown. City police have not commented on his condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New Orleans Police Department said someone has taken into custody without elaborating. 